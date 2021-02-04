Lawton police are seeking a shoplifting suspect who fled a city store in a hot go-kart.
When wheels didn’t do the trick, he made sure his feet didn’t fail him. However, he lost a lot of ill-gotten goods with his escape.
The suspect, a man, is accused of stealing multiple items Tuesday from Walmart, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.
The man ran out of the store with a shopping cart filled with merchandise and got into a go-kart and drove onto Quanah Parker Trailway with the shopping cart dragging behind, according to a witness. The go-kart stalled in the median and the man abandoned it and dragged the shopping cart across the eastbound lanes before disappearing into an alleyway.
About $1,400 worth of merchandise was recovered by the police. The go-kart is being investigated as one stolen recently from Atwoods, 1820 NW 52nd.
The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and wearing oversized clothing, police believe, to hide stolen merchandise.
If you would have any information regarding this or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app or the organization’s website.