There would be no cool cash for thieves driving a hot truck Wednesday night.
Instead, the stolen truck and a damaged ATM present Lawton police with an investigation into an ill-fated heist attempt.
Police responded to an ATM alarm shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Comanche County Federal Credit Union, 916 W. Gore. LPD Officer Drue Watkins noticed the ATM had been ripped open and damaged.
A heavy, gold double-hooked chain was hanging from the inner money vault within the ATM, the report states. The vault was unopened and, according to Watkins, didn’t appear to have been breached. It did, however, suffer about $1,000 worth of damage.
In front of the ATM, a white Ford F-250 pickup was parked with its passenger and driver’s doors left open and no one around. According to the report, the truck’s tracks from the ATM were littered with multiple pieces of debris in between. A red and black Phillips head screwdriver also were found near the ATM.
Investigators learned the truck had been reported stolen from Oklahoma City.
Detectives are expected to review security video from the ATM and bank security cameras as the investigation continues.