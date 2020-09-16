A 30-year-old man is in jail on $30,000 bond after being spotted breaking into a home and fleeing with stolen guns in a stolen truck.
Cameron Dale Eugene Murray, of Cache, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm after two or more felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor charges of transporting a loaded firearm and obstructing an officer, records indicate. The felony gun charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison due to his prior felony convictions.
Murray was arrested Friday morning following a pursuit through southeast Comanche County by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was spotted when a mother checking on her child’s home in the 8400 block of Southeast Trail Road saw him walking from the home with items in his arms he was loading into a truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. She called 911 and began following the truck.
Deputies spotted the truck traveling westbound on Oklahoma 7 as it came into the Lawton city limits and he drove to a home in the 4200 block of Southeast Avondale Lane before he got out and took off running, the affidavit states. A state trooper took him into custody.
During questioning, Murray admitted he’d stolen the truck in Lawton around 5 a.m. and then, after checking out other homes, stopped at the one on Trail Road. According to the affidavit, once inside, he stole several items including numerous firearms because “he needed money and planned on selling the firearms.”
Murray has two prior felony convictions in Comanche County from September 2013 for second-degree burglary and for false declaration of ownership in pawn, records indicate.
Murray, who is being held on $30,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 for his preliminary hearing conference.