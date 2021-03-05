A 33-year-old Midwest City man is in jail on $50,000 bond after police responded to a report of a man pointing a handgun at a Duncan hotel.
Investigators said they found him with two loaded guns, one of which was stolen and several knives.
Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of stolen property, records indicate.
It began with a confrontation between a husband and the man he said was spending time with his wife.
Jackson was arrested Feb. 27 following the call at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1450 W. Apollo. The victim said a man, later identified as Jackson, had pointed a black handgun at him, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said his wife was in a room with Jackson.
Police went to the two rooms Jackson rented on the fourth floor and found the woman in one of them. Jackson was in the far corner. The woman was removed from the room and Jackson was ordered to the ground at gunpoint, the affidavit states. During a pat down, officers retrieved several knives. It was also learned Jackson had multiple arrest warrants outstanding and he was taken into custody.
Two small black handguns were found: a Kel-Tec P11 9mm and a stolen Smith & Wesson .380 caliber, both with loaded magazines, the affidavit states. It was learned the Smith & Wesson was stolen.
Jackson has prior felony convictions in Stephens County: June 2010, using an offensive weapon in a felony and trafficking in illegal drugs; and September 2010, DUI – liquor or drugs, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $50,000 bond, Jackson returns to court at 9 a.m. May 12 for his preliminary hearing conference. As part of his bond conditions, he is to have no contact with the witnesses.