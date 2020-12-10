A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle claimed he was just giving another person a ride and that he “didn’t know the car was stolen.”
Harold Glenn Conner III, 27, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Lawton police began investigating a stolen Nissan Altima when the owner reported it taken on Dec. 4. She said her GPS showed the vehicle in the area of Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard and it was found by police at a home in the 1900 block of Southwest 24th Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.
LPD Sgt. Billy Torres said he knocked on the door of a home and found three people inside, including Conner. The affidavit states that Conner had the Nissan’s key fob in his hand, and he was detained by Torres. The other people said that Conner had been driving the car shortly before officers arrived.
While being arrested, Conner asked what he was going to jail for and after being told, “spontaneously replied” that he “was just giving him a ride. I didn’t know the car was stolen,” according to the affidavit. It was later learned he had two outstanding Comanche County warrants.
Conner has a prior felony conviction from November 2012 in Limestone County, Texas, for abandon/endanger child criminal endangerment, records indicate.
Conner is being held on a $15,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. March 29, 2021 for his preliminary hearing conference.