DUNCAN — Investigators said a man found with a reported stolen motorcycle offered his brother’s name as his own when confronted.
Now, he’s out of jail on $10,000 bond.
Joseph Douglas Ridley, 42, of Marlow, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of falsely personate another to create a liability, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Officer Andrew Adkins stated he was patrolling the Chisholm Trail Casino, 7807 U.S. 81 in Duncan, shortly before 9 p.m. when he noticed odd behavior by a group of people in the parking lot. One man walked away from a motorcycle when he saw the officer, the probable cause affidavit states.
Adkins ran the license plate to the bike and it came back to a different make and model vehicle. He stated the vehicle identification number returned to a reported stolen motorcycle, the affidavit states.
The officer detained the man who was walking away from the motorcycle. The man identified himself as “Jeff” Ridley, Adkins stated. However, the description came back to a man with brown eyes and this man had blue eyes, according to the affidavit. When confronted, Adkins stated he identified himself as Joseph Ridley and had first claimed to be his brother.
While being taken into custody, Adkins discovered a set of brass knuckles in Ridley’s back pocket, the affidavit states.
Ridley, who was released on $10,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. July 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.