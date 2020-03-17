Area hospitals are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by implementing new policies in regard to visitors.
These steps are designed to limit interactions as per the guidelines released by the Center for Disease Control on social distancing.
Brandi Combs, director of the Comanche County Health Department, stressed that social distancing is “absolutely key” to slowing the spread of the disease, what is known as “flattening the curve.” The curve relates to the potential for exponential growth in the number of infected patients, by practicing social distancing communities can help to slow infection rates so healthcare providers are not overwhelmed by an influx of new patients.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of social distancing,” Combs said. “We really need people to be practicing it right now.”
CDC guidelines for social distancing include maintaining a 6-foot clearance between yourself and others in public, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing that tissue away, avoiding contact with those who are sick, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, staying at home if you feel ill except to get medical care, and washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.
Duncan Regional Hospital has temporarily changed its visitation polices to reflect these guidelines, according to Cyndi Crook, the director of Foundation and Community Relations.
“We started prescreening all visitors today when they come to any of our three entrances,” Crook said.
“They will be questioned about potential symptoms and their travel history per CDC recommendations,” Crook said.
As of right now, no new precautions, outside of the same visitor precautions, are being taken within the emergency room at the hospital.
As far as supplies go, the hospital is keeping a sharp eye on them.
“We have a committee that is tasked with monitoring all of our medical supply levels,” Crook said.
Additionally, the hospital has launched a PR campaign to help spread the word about CDC guidelines for preventing illness. The campaign includes a social media push, new billboards that stress hand washing and special decals designed by the hospital to be placed in restrooms around town.
“We have been pushing a lot out on Facebook,” Crook said, encouraging community residents to follow the hospital on the social media website to stay up to date on the latest information regarding COVID-19.
As of March 16, all visitors to Duncan Regional Hospital will be stopped and questioned before they are allowed into the building. The hospital has also closed its gift shop for the foreseeable future.
Anyone entering Lawton’s Southwestern Medical Center will be screened for respiratory symptoms and asked about recent travel history, based on CDC guidelines, according to Mary Towe, Coordinator, Marketing and Communications.
Each patient will be allowed one well visitor who is at least 16 years old, according to Towe.
Beginning at noon today, Comanche County Memorial Hospital will allow each patient to have one support visitor. After today, the visiting hours will 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Exceptions can be made, such as an end-of-life scenario, according to Nicole Jolly, marketing director of Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Last Friday, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed its Emergency Department procedures by designating two check-in areas. Upon entrance to the Emergency Department, those experiencing flu-like symptoms will be directed to the west lobby and those experiencing other emergencies will be directed to the east lobby, according to Jolly.
Memorial also is working on the establishment of an off-campus drive-through clinic to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
“Our goal is to have the clinic up and running by Thursday,” Jolly said.
The clinic is planned to be at Southwest 38th and W. Gore, according to Jolly.
There have been no positive tests for the coronavirus at Memorial, according to Jolly.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health removed the pre-authorization requirement for coronavirus testing and there are more third-party labs becoming available, which means testing is now more assessable. An increased accessibility of testing nationwide will result in increased cases, according to Jolly.
“We want to stress that this increase in cases is normal and expected with an increase in testing. Testing is a critical piece of containment strategy. It is important to know who may be infected so the spread can be contained. We want to assure the public that we have been anticipating this increase in positive cases and have plans in place to care for those who need medical care, “ Jolly said.
“We would like to remind our community that you do not need to come to the hospital to be tested. This can be done on an outpatient basis in coordination with the county and State Department of Health. For those who have questions or concerns about coronavirus, or who think they may need to be tested, the state department of health has set up a hotline 877-215-8336,” Jolly said.
“Our top priority is to keep patients, staff and visitors safe,” Jolly said.
For more information and the latest updates on COVID-19, you can visit www.ccmhhealth.com or coronavirus.health.ok.gov or www.cdc.gov.