Comanche County Memorial Hospital has announced that it has eliminated more than 50 positions.
In a statement, Nicole Jolly, said the reductions were due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The positions were eliminated through reductions, attrition and transferring eligible employees into current open positions, according to the statement.
"The permanent eliminated jobs will not impact the quality of care provided by CCMH or its clinics. CCMH is not immune to the financial strain this pandemic has caused on healthcare organizations across the country with already existing budget shortfalls and now faced with additional loss of revenue due to canceled elective procedures, decreased non-COVID visits to our emergency room, clinics and outpatient services and the increased cost of personal protective equipment necessary to keep our patients, team members and visitors safe," Jolly said in the statement.
Memorial Hospital still has more than 2,000 team members and is one of Lawton's largest employers.
"CCMH will continue to evaluate the pandemic situation on a daily basis. Elective surgeries and procedures have slowly started back up. Patient safety remains CCMH's highest priority and we'll continue to implement the guidelines and best practices that'll keep us all safe and moving forward," Jolly said in the statement. "CCMH will also continue to encourage legislators and the governor's office to find ways to expand affordable healthcare for all Oklahomans during an already challenging time even before COVID-19."