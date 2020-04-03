Comanche County Memorial Hospital continues to adjust its staffing and operations as the facility joins with hospitals across the state in preparing for a dramatic increase in patients suffering from COVID-19.
Scott Michener, the hospital’s chief medical officer, briefed members of the City Council on those activities Thursday before the council began debate on changes in the city calculated to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 patients.
Michener said projections indicate Oklahoma is about three weeks away from its peak, with April 22 identified as the peak date before cases begin falling off into June. Michener said what people are seeing now is “the calm before the storm,” adding his hospital has the numbers to prove it. Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room sees an average of 120-180 patients on a normal day; recently, that number has been about 70.
“People don’t want to come,” he said, of those avoiding the hospital unless they really need to be there.
The health care profession’s goal is getting “on the other side of the curve,” he said. Experts say the reason for social distancing, shelter at home and other directives is flattening “the curve,” or spreading out the number of patients who need health care at the same time, so hospitals and clinics will not be overwhelmed.
His advice to community leaders: “We have to reinvent how we do things for a while.”
That doesn’t mean Comanche County hasn’t been seeing COVID-19 patients. According to the State Health Department, Comanche County had 27 cases of confirmed COVID-19 by Thursday morning (cases confirmed after that time are reported on the following day’s tally), out of 879 statewide.
Thursday morning, Comanche County Memorial Hospital had 25 patients in the hospital confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19: 20 on its COVID unit, five in intensive care. Five of those 25 have been confirmed; the hospital is waiting on results for the others, but still treating them as confirmed.
Two CCMH employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but investigations show neither infection was obtained at the hospital, Michener said. One employee, related to patient care, hadn’t dealt with patients without wearing mask and gown (following hospital protocol) while the second employee is involved in hospital materials and presented a low risk of exposure for patients, he said.
To help control the spread among elderly nursing home residents, whom Michener called “the most vulnerable patients,” the hospital created a special unit in its McMahon Tower. That allows patients to begin rehabilitation there in an effort to minimize the spread in nursing homes.
The hospital also is expecting the arrival of an outbuilding, as administrators work to achieve Gov. Kevin Stitt’s directive of increasing hospital patient capacity by 40 percent. Michener said his hospital could house 250 patients, but that would be stressing the building, adding the largest patient count he remembers seeing at one time is 180. Additional actions have added 10-12 more physicians and redirected nurses from clinical settings to provide more staff.
The hospital also has adopted practices inside its facility to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing contact: for example, assigning iPads to patients so medical personnel can monitor patients remotely. That’s important because of limited supplies of protective personal equipment such as masks and gowns, which must be donned each time a doctor or nurse deals with a patient.
There also is a change for the hospital’s drive-through clinic. The hospital established the clinic about two weeks ago at 3801 W. Gore to screen patients for COVID-19. Michener said Comanche County Health Department has assumed control of that clinic and will be moving it to the Comanche County Fairgrounds next week, where it will create a sick care clinic that will test residents for things such as blood pressure and fevers.
“Not all fevers are COVID,” Michener said, explaining fevers could indicate other medical conditions (such as an infection) that should be addressed.
Lab results — meaning the delay in getting results for patients tested for COVID-19 — remains the biggest problem; Michener said the hospital just received the results of two tests performed March 16. Health care experts have said the number of positive cases of COVID-19 will increase dramatically as results (which have been running at least a week behind) begin coming back faster.
Michener also wanted to share good news. For example, donations from community entities have aided the hospital in its mission to contain COVID-19 by protecting patients and staff. Harbor Freight donated protective masks, while Great Plains Technology Center’s medical training unit donated its four training ventilators, meaning Comanche County Memorial Hospital now has 22 ventilators.