Texas longhorn breeders all the way from Massachusetts to California will converge at the Comanche County Fairgrounds today and Saturday for the 2020 Horn Showcase, the only official horn-measuring event in their industry.
Pam Robison, events manager for the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America, said she expects 240-some head of cattle and around 200 people connected with the cattle will be coming to Lawton for the two-day event. She anticipates 1,000 to 1,500 people will pop in for the sale that starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan Road.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the banquet that normally concludes the Horn Showcase was dropped from the schedule because there was no way to distance attendees, she said.
As for the rest of the venue, it turns out that Texas longhorn breeders are a breed apart – literally. People who come to the Showcase tend to hang out with the people they know and keep their distance from those they don’t, so aside from face masks extra precautions weren’t necessary, she noted.
Steering committee member Adam Clark traveled from southern Michigan to assist with his area of responsibility, banquets and seminars. He gets off light this year, because there is no banquet and the number of seminars was reduced from four to two.
A “New Breeders Roundtable” will take place at 1:30 p.m. today. For the benefit of new breeders, three of the top longhorn breeders in the country will discuss health and safety facilities, how to pick out animals for conformation or other desired characteristics, assembling a plan for their breeding program and how to reach their objectives.
At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the longhorn beef committee will talk about breeding for beef and the marketing aspect of that as well as the productivity and efficiency aspects.
“They’re starting to do some crosses to maximize the beef,” said Clark, whose interest in longhorns began with the lean and healthy side of raising them for the meat.
“That’s pretty much what I do now with my bull calves, but I’m breeding for females and breeding stock primarily. There’s a growing demand for longhorn beef because of the quality of meat it is, but not a lot of programs right now that I’m aware of are geared strictly towards the beef productivity side,” he said.
Clark said approximately 92 animals, all of them females, will be in Saturday’s sale. Bulls will be in the spotlight at Bull Alley, which starts with a reception in the Coliseum at 6 p.m. today, followed by the actual event at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s a good time ... Getting new people into it is about the best aspect of it. There’s a lot of excitement around new people and new interests,” he said.
He hopes there’s something to catch the newcomer’s eye, whether it’s the horn measuring, the futurities, the “New Breeders Roundtable,” Bull Alley or the sale. If someone sees an animal or animals they want to buy and don’t have a livestock trailer handy, there are even people who will haul them home for the buyer.
“My first longhorns I bought were in ’16. And then I bought some steers. And I got plugged into one of my local groups. There’s one for Michigan and the Great Lakes Texas Longhorn Association, and there are those kinds of associations throughout the country. I went to a quarterly meeting there, and that’s when I really got drawn into the female side and the breeding side and all that. And it just brought a lot of fun to it,” Clark said.
By day Clark does excavating for utility construction and site construction. He raises longhorns for relaxation after he gets off work. The birth of a calf is like Christmas to him because you never know what color of animal will come out, and he enjoys that as well as watching their color change over their first year of life.
“And they’re an easy keeper for a rookie farmer like me,” he added.
He said his wife and two daughters enjoy the longhorns, too.
There’s also a social side to the measuring of the horns. Some of this will be done today at the fairgrounds, but for owners who didn’t want to risk the journey here with their high-dollar hornspreads, measurements were conducted remotely last weekend and transmitted by satellite. Those qualify for the measuring competition here.
There are four ways to measure horns: tip to tip for certain ages, which is the length of a straight line from the tip of one horn to the other; total horn, which follows the curvature of the horns to determine total length; composite, and finally, a twist class to gauge the twistiness of the horns.
The composite score is arrived at by adding the tip-to-tip measurement, the total horn measurement and the circumference of the base horn measurements on the left and right sides, Clark explained.
He describes the futurity as “a beauty pageant for Texas longhorns.” It’s broken up into age groups, and a panel of judges scores them on the basis of things like body, color, horn and conformation.
The Apache Casino Hotel is host hotel for the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America, and both the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau and the hotel are sponsors of the Horn Showcase.