Outside the Comanche County Courthouse Saturday afternoon, around a half-dozen people held signs and pleaded for change during the “This is What Community Looks Like, Stop the Violence” rally.

Braving cold temperatures and a brittle wind, they held signs and asked that others join their call. Within a half hour, their numbers had grown to two dozen.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

