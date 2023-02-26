Outside the Comanche County Courthouse Saturday afternoon, around a half-dozen people held signs and pleaded for change during the “This is What Community Looks Like, Stop the Violence” rally.
Braving cold temperatures and a brittle wind, they held signs and asked that others join their call. Within a half hour, their numbers had grown to two dozen.
Activist Mina Woods, called the “Justice Mom, led the entreaties.
“We’re calling for unity in the community,” she said. “We must stand together. It is time for the violence to stop.”
Woods made an urgent plea: “It is time to heal our community.”
It was the night of Dec. 5, 2021, during an incident at 1806 NW Lincoln that Woods’ 29-year-old son, an unarmed Quadry Sanders, was shot and killed by two Lawton police officers. According to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, 12 bullet wounds to the upper and lower body killed Sanders.
The two officers, Nathan Michael Ronan, 30, and Robert Leslie Hinkle, 30, were fired from their positions in January 2022 and each has been charged with felony counts of first-degree manslaughter.
Joined by her husband, Kenneth, and Sanders’ partner and mother of his six kids, Briana Wattenberg, Woods led in the calls for stopping the violence in the community. She asks that city leaders help redirect young people before more violence happens.
“I’m tired of young people dying from senseless violence,” she said. “From the police, from each other, it’s got to stop.”
Fellow activist Amberly Taylor noted the Thursday afternoon shooting death of another male as a catalyst for the rally’s message.
“The latest shooting solidified the urgency to come together and take up space,” she said. “Comanche County Black Lives Matter believes in the importance of taking up space when community tragedies happen like Quadry Sanders losing his life.”
Taking up space is important because it allows for their presence to be known, Taylor said.
“It allows for the lawmakers, police officers, judges, and public defenders to see that they have a team of citizens that will hold them accountable to the public,” she said. “Our bodies marching, chanting and standing is a reminder that we see them.”
Woods said she wants community leaders to mend the brokenness and “come stand with us.”
“Let Lawton known that you are tired of the violence,” she said. “Let your voice be heard.”
Holding signs up for passing motorists, car honks in affirmation brought spirit to the group. People walking up and asking questions led to dialogues and conversations that needed to be had.
“The only thing is to educate, to elevate,” Wood said. “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.”
Woods said, especially for Black and other minority students, they need to be lifted up for their positives, not constantly put down for one simple mistake or the color of their skin. That’s where problems snowball, she said.
“Teach them the skills to become employable,” she said. “This system has been set up too long to not heal the brokenness. Healing comes through counsel. Highlight their positives.”
MacArthur Middle School student, activist, rapper and poet Nicholas Elijah Evans shared one of his poems. He’s spoken in Washington, D.C., and at other events throughout the nation. He shared a poem of his truth as a half Black, half Cherokee young man, asking that, if all lives matter, why shouldn’t his. He said a question left unanswered is an answer in itself.
“But I know your silence is your shame,” he recited.
Woods led a call and response with the growing numbers joined at the rally to say her son’s name. With the two police officers free on $25,000 bonds, she has hopes another rally set to coincide with their 9 a.m. April 21 preliminary hearing will make its impact in downtown Lawton.
“When we take that walk,” she said, “we expect to have hundreds … if not thousands with us.”
Taylor said, in the end, it all comes down to hope.
“We hope for education and understanding to come from this event,” she said, “and most of all hope.”
