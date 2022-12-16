There’s still time to spread some “Hope for Christmas.”
As she holds down the fort in a store front across from Bath & Body Works in Central Plaza, House of Bread Associate Pastor Ramonda Bruno is waiting for some Santaesque Samaritans to stop in and take names from the Hope for Christmas trees inside the building.
Brunos is seeking people who are willing to give as part of the Hope for Christmas Lawton Area and Country Time Christmas program. She and other volunteers are there from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. She said next week, the doors may stay open later, until 7 or 8 p.m., so opportunities to spread some Christmas cheer may be taken.
“We have until the 21st to get them all selected,” she said. “We have 40 names still there.”
Bruno explained the idea is like an Angel Tree where people take a name and Christmas wish and make it come true. Each Christmas wish includes two items.
People can select recipients from several different categories, ranging from under a year old to 120 years old as well as a category specifically for the military, Bruno said. There’s even a station set up for pets.
Food donations also are being taken for seasonal food baskets to be given out.
Bruno said all who posted their lists were told they’re not guaranteed a wish, but she hopes all these wishes come true.
Distribution will follow the Dec. 21 deadline.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.