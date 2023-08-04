WHAT: Honor powwow for Lt. Col. Corrie Brice. All gourd dance program. Public invited. No drugs, alcohol or weapons allowed. Not responsible for accidents, injuries or thefts.
WHERE: Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
HEAD STAFF: Charlie Horse, singer; Wallace Coffey, master of ceremonies; Bruce Caesar, man dancer; Vickie Sanders, lady dancer; Larney Silverhorn (Haun-GooAh), arena director; Jonas Herrera, security; Kiowa Comanche Apache Veterans, Red Moon Service Club, Walters Service Club, Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery, co-hosts; Fort Sill Deputy Garrison Commander Julia Sibilla, special invited guest; State Chapter of Oklahoma Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, concession;
INFORMATION: Parker Emhoolah, 580-324-2008.