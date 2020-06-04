Kalayla Goforth has a dream. It’s a dream shared by those seeking equality best remembered when spoken by the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”
Standing along the roadway in front of Sam’s, 802 N. Sheridan, holding a sign that said “Honk for #BlackLivesMatter,” Goforth was met by dozens of honks early Wednesday afternoon. She was joined by about a half-dozen other young people who shared her vision.
Goforth put out her way of sharing her dream via a Facebook post to her personal page as well as an Army wives group page. She’d been unable to attend Sunday’s peace rally at City Hall and wanted to show support in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis, Minn.
“No justice, no peace,” she said. “We’ll stand out here with our signs until something happens.”
Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin held him down with his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. For 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that time was after Floyd became unresponsive, according to the criminal complaint filed against Chauvin. The police were responding to a call that Floyd may have tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota State Attorney General upgraded Chauvin’s initial third-degree murder charge to second-degree, and charges of aiding and abetting a murder were filed against three other officers who stood at the scene and failed to intervene.
Goforth said the incident is an example of one too many unjust acts from authorities in the nation.
“It’s about our country,” she said, “and justice for George Floyd.”
Kasie Self brought Jacob and Shyanne Deuel to hold signs and share their viewpoints with the public.
“I saw it on Facebook and, since I didn’t get to go to City Hall on Sunday, I thought it was an excellent chance to get out and show support,” Self said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.