Police have identified the victim, suspect and circumstances of Lawton’s 10th homicide of the year.

Keelin Kennedy was killed shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday during the incient at 4033 NW Ozmun, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police Department Information Officer.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

