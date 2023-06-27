Police have identified the victim, suspect and circumstances of Lawton’s 10th homicide of the year.
Keelin Kennedy was killed shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday during the incient at 4033 NW Ozmun, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police Department Information Officer.
Police were called to an apartment at the location to a reported shooting and found Kennedy suffering a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first-aid, but he died from his injuries at the scene, Blessing said. A witness identified Henry Pohawpatchoko as having shot Kennedy before fleeing the scene.
Detectives found Pohawpatchoko and interviewed him. He told investigators he’d picked up the gun of a friend at the party and said “he was messing with the gun and did not check to see if it was loaded, and then pulled the trigger,” Blessing said. The gun fired, killing Kennedy.
Pohawpatchoko was arrested and, according to Tuesday’s City Jail logs, remains in custody for second-degree murder. He has not been charged as of Tuesday morning.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.