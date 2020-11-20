Lawton police have released the identity of the victim of a Wednesday night shooting.
Douglas Patrick Armondi Jr. was identified as the man killed by gunfire, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
“The suspect has been identified as Bryan Derrel Bruce,” he said. Bruce told investigators it had been an accident while he was trying to scare the man.
Officers were called on the report a man had been shot at 2104 NW 20th at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find Armondi dead behind the wheel of his Cadillac parked at the residence. Bruce and his son claimed it was due to an accidental shooting.
Grubbs said Bruce confessed he’d pulled the trigger that killed the other man. According to the report, he said he was pointing the gun at Armondi “hoping to scare him so he could leave” when the gun went off.
Bruce, 42, of Lawton, is in city jail for allegations of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and for county and municipal warrants, according to the jail log. No homicide charges had been filed in Comanche County District Court as of Friday.
Records indicate Bruce failed to appear for judgment and sentencing after plea for 2017 case for a misdemeanor count of knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property. On Nov. 2 and a bench warrant and bond forfeiture were ordered, court records indicate.
Bruce has prior Comanche County felony convictions: March 1997, possession of controlled substance; December 1999, possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle; and February 2011, cultivation of controlled substance, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident that happened less than three hours later.
In this case, the city’s 17th homicide of the year, a gun-wielding home invader kept police in a stand-off for about an hour before, investigators said, he pointed his weapon at police and they fired on him.
Grubbs said the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday at 1420 NW Hunter Road.
Due to the shooting involving the police, the investigation has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
According to investigators, the suspect broke down the door, forced his way inside and made a female inside remove her clothes. She escaped and wasn’t injured.
Police arrived to find the unidentified man carrying a gun. After about an hour of negotiation with the man, talk turned to gunfire when he pointed his weapon at officers, according to the OSBI. No one else was injured during the incident.
The man’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy and identification. Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s office, said the man’s identity isn’t being released until next of kin are notified.
Both investigations remain open.