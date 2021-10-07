Police have identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide.
Robert Oliver was shot and killed shortly before 1 a.m. at 1618 SW New York. He was found lying dead in the home’s driveway by police.
There were several witnesses inside the home and in a tent in the backyard. All witnesses were taken to the police station for interviews.
The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.
