The man accused of committing the city’s ninth homicide of 2022 is in jail awaiting his day in court.
Investigators said a perceived slight over a joke about a stolen lighter led to Ian Martinez being shot in the neck and killed Sunday night.
John Benge Bourne, 33, of Lawton, is set to make his first appearance in Comanche County District Court at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Several people were at Martinez’s home at 219 SW 23rd Place on Sunday night while he received a tattoo. After seeing his blue torch lighter in one woman’s possession, she said Bourne had stolen it earlier, the probable cause affidavit states. Martinez and another man called Bourne to joke with him about it, saying they’d "slapped around" the woman because of the lighter until she said Bourne took it.
The woman told investigators she told Bourne that she was OK but he remained upset, the affidavit states.
A short time later, banging was heard at the front door and Bourne announced he was outside, according to the witnesses. He came in, and was described as visibly upset when he pointed a handgun at Martinez. According to the affidavit, the woman attempted to prove to Bourne she wasn’t slapped or injured.
Bourne turned to leave the home and witnesses said Martinez reached for the gun. Investigators believe Bourne pulled the trigger, striking Martinez in the neck with a bullet, the affidavit states. Witnesses said Bourne fled in his vehicle while Martinez collapsed, dying in his front yard.
An arrest warrant was first issued Monday for Bourne for felony counts of first-degree murder – deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He was arrested and booked into the Comanche County Detention Center the same day.
Bourne’s initial appearance was reset after the District Attorney’s office amended the charge to second-degree murder.
Bourne has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County District Court from February 2019 for counts of domestic abuse assault and battery, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.