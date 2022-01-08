Lawton police are keeping information tight-to-the-vest following Thursday’s announcement of the city’s first homicide investigation of the year.
Police discovered the victim or victims Thursday at an apartment at St. James Apartments, 8802 Cache Road, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. No further details are being shared at this point, he said.
“The detectives said they are keeping it pretty close right now,” he said.
Grubbs said the person believed to be the suspect is in custody.
The Lawton Police Department jail roster reveals a man was booked into the jail Wednesday for the listed offense of “murder,” according to jail logs. He had not been charged in Comanche County District Court as of Friday afternoon.
When the homicide happened has not been determined. Grubbs said it may have been Wednesday or early Thursday.
Detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.
On Friday morning, crime scene tape and Lawton Police units remained around apartment 501 inside the gated parking lot. A Christmas wreath remained affixed to its front door.
A uniformed police officer stood guard around the open patio sliding door as a detective continued to collect evidence.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said he expects to be presented the case file on Monday or Tuesday to consider charges.