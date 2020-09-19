A homeowner sick of his backyard shed being burglarized captured a culprit and held him at gunpoint for police.
The captured man, who has with multiple felony convictions, is in jail on $20,000 bond.
Clifton Ernest Sapcut, 37, homeless, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District court where he received a felony charge of second-degree burglary after former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to five prior felony convictions, he faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.
Lawton Police Sgt. Billy Hicks reported being called around 7:15 a.m. Thursday to 2902 NW Tomlin Circle on a burglary in progress. He found the homeowner holding a man lying on the ground at gunpoint. The man, Sapcut, was put into handcuffs.
The homeowner said someone has been breaking into his shed and stealing from him for the past three weeks, the report states. The day before, someone had broken into the shed and took several items and put them outside the back gate with the intent to come back later and retrieve them. The homeowner decided to not let that happen and took his stuff back.
After setting up sensors in the shed and the backyard to alert him of an intruder, the homeowner said the sensor in the shed went off shortly before he called police. According to the report, he didn’t think anything was happening because the shed remained locked. However, after checking out the shed, he found its back window had been broken out and he saw Sapcut standing in the corner inside. That’s when, he said, he held the man at gunpoint.
Sapcut was searched and a small amount of methamphetamine and a smoke with which to smoke it were recovered in his pocket. He told Hicks he’d gone inside the shed to get some gas and a gas can, according to the report.
The intruder was arrested for second-degree burglary, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report states.
Sapcut has prior felonies: Caddo County, June 2009, theft of anhydrous ammonia; and in Comanche County, October 2011, theft of copper and uttering a forged instrument; and May 2019, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Sapcut, who is being held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 for his preliminary hearing conference.