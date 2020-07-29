A man seriously injured in a homemade motorized tricycle crash was cited for driving without a license, according to police.
Lawton Police Sgt. John Bordelon reported responding shortly after 3 p.m. July 21 to an injury wreck at Southwest 4th Street and Jefferson Avenue. He learned a man had been riding a red and blue homemade motorized tricycle when its right rear tire stopped operating. The malfunction was caused when the rear basket wedged itself between the tire and frame and kept it from spinning, the report states.
The man left 81 feet of skid marks on the road before going off of it and falling from the cycle, Bordelon said. The driver suffered “serious road rash” and was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was later taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further treatment of his injuries.
Bordelon learned the driver didn’t have a driver’s license. He also learned the tricycle was not registered or tagged. Bordelon wrote the man a citation.