MEDICINE PARK — There were high hopes Thursday afternoon at a Medicine Park medical marijuana dispensary.
The homemade air/water pipe competition sponsored by The Healing Clinic, 204 E. Lake Drive, was intended to add to the week’s fun in anticipation of Saturday’s 23rd Annual Polar Bear Plunge into Bath Lake. A small pool of competitors didn’t cool the judging.
Store manager Jeff Pender coaxed Lani Murray into trading her judge’s hat for that of a contestant. Contest organizer Pat Shaughnessy had the only two entries ready to test at that point and Pender said it’s not fair that he’s his own competition.
The contest was intended to be a test of ingenuity and imagination.
Stoner ingenuity has become a part of modern lore. Tales of someone with marijuana and nothing to smoke it with often follow an almost McGyver-like combination of items to create the right tool. From beakers and old soda cans to, in the case of one of Shaughnessy’s entries, a thick glass jar capped with cork, rubber tubing and a tuba mouthpiece in use as the bowl, if there’s the will, you’ll find the way.
Or, you get stories from the day’s eventual winner. Murray quickly attached a bowl and stem to the top of a partially-filled 20-ounce water bottle. Voila! It was a lot less effort than carving into an apple to create an impromptu pipe. With her win, she received $40 in store credit and the title of the first winner in what is hoped to become an annual affair.
Pender said that it’s not how the pipe appears but how it functions that proves a winner. A marijuana user for 27 years or more, he said he’s made pipes out of just about anything you can think of. A good one comes down to one thing.
“Usability, that’s No. 1, if you ask me,” he said. “It don’t have to look good to work.”
With Shaughnessy’s tuba mouthpiece packed, flame from a lighter struck the pot that turned its kettle black. Both Pender and fellow judge Dion Esquibel noted that, despite its aesthetics, it didn’t do the trick. There was too much air getting inside the seal for you to get an effective puff, according to Esquibel.
When the small plastic bottle was put to its alternate use, it immediately filled with smoke that then transferred to the lungs of the two card-carrying smokers. Large clouds evaporating in the afternoon’s strong winds dissipated quickly, revealing smiles and sleepy eyes of affirmation. This pipe brought good medicine.
Both men said that finding marijuana and, in some ways, Medicine Park has saved their lives.
Growing up in Torrance, Calif., Esquibel said he first started smoking in third grade. His life carried him into harder drugs and then, when his health both mentally and physically turned bad, he found an exit through his gateway drug. Now, it’s his only drug as he battles an autoimmune disorder.
“I’m healthier than I’ve ever been since I got sick 15 years ago,” he said. “Since legalization, I can handle my autoimmune disorder.”
Pender, who said improper medication given to him as a child to treat ADD and ADHD only messed him up. He also made the turn to harder drugs, calling it “systematic addiction starting at home with parents and doctors.” He’s been clean for 16 years.
“I found cannabis and it saved my life,” he said.
In return, Pender has become an advocate for legalization of the drug, both, medically and recreationally. He said it’s vindicating to be working legally with the medicine he believes in. And doing it in a place with its own good medicine makes it better.
Medicine Park is conducive to the vibes of Thursday’s competition. The Healing Clinic’s owner Travis Craig he’s happy to be a part of the community’s activities. Open two years in March, the clinic is planning to be host to more events, including open air acoustic music performances and more in the coming months. It’s a community of laid back like-minds.
Pender said that maybe next year’s competition will be held during a more conducive time for more participation, the middle of a weekday is kind of tough for turnout. Beginning tonight and all through Sunday, he’s expecting the place to be jumping.
One thing Pender won’t be doing, however, is jumping into Bath Lake. Although he loves the community and its ethos, there’s just some things a man won’t do.
“This will be the third year I did not participate as well,” he said. “You can quote me on it, it’s too darn cold.”
“I do love Medicine Park, though,” he continued. “It’s peaceful up here.”