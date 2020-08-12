A 22-year-old homeless woman is in jail accused of stabbing her friend multiple times in the arms and neck.
Karina Rodriguez made her initial appearance by video Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Rodriguez was arrested shortly after 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
Police responded to a stabbing at an apartment at 622 SW Bishop and arrived to find Rodriguez in the parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, she said she’d stabbed her friend and was standing there holding a knife handle in her hand; the knife blade had broken. She was handcuffed and put into a police unit.
It was learned that Rodriguez had gone into the bathroom for a short time before returning and attacking the other woman with the knife. She was stabbed multiple times in the arms and neck, the affidavit states.
Once at the jail, Rodriguez told investigators “several times” that she was trying to stab her friend in the neck but had missed, according to the affidavit.
Rodriguez also had an active Comanche County warrant. She has an active suspended sentence for an August 2019 conviction for accessory after the fact of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate.
Rodriguez, who is being held on $50,000 bond with the stipulation that she have no contact with her injured friend, returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.