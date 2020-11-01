On a wing and prayer, the C. Carter Crane Center for Empowerment and Investment has sheltered, fed and helped Lawton’s homeless reestablish their lives since 1989.
Now the center is in dire need of major remodeling or new facilities altogether.
The building was originally built in the 1940s on Fort Sill to temporarily house soldiers as they trained here before moving on to fight the wars in Europe and the Pacific. In 1989, under food bank founder Marilyn Crane, the building was dismantled and relocated to its current location on Texas Avenue where it was reassembled. Crane’s organization turned the building into a homeless shelter with the capacity for 20 beds. However, over time the building has deteriorated to the point that maintenance is soaking up a large portion of the funds used to run the shelter.
“The building is at least 80 years old,” said center director Edie McKinley. “We’ve outgrown it. We’re working on a report to show the cost of maintaining this place, but I know it’s costing us a lot.”
McKinley described issues with one of two male showers that leaked into rooms below, the ceiling separating from parts of the wall, and an antiquated air conditioning system. McKinley also pointed out damage from a tree that fell on the roof and caused more damages than initially thought. Although repaired, the center will need to do more work to the roof to keep the facility open.
The shelter receives funding from United Way, grants from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and donations from the public. However, due to COVID-19 and more organizations seeking funding, the portion for the shelter significantly diminished, said McKinley.
The shelter houses up to 28 clients, with the use of cots, but McKinley hopes to obtain a new facility and at least double the capacity over the current one. She also hopes to provide a level of privacy and handicap accessibility that is not feasible in the old structure.
“Our future plan is to double our capacity.” McKinley said. “We want to go to at least 40 beds with family rooms, but we also want to be able to have space to have classes and actually train our clients in life skills and offer vocational training. We feel like we could do better work with a better facility. It’s a big goal, but it’s exciting to think that we might be able to move forward and actually make it happen.”
In just the past six months the center has helped over 200 of Lawton’s homeless. McKinley said with with the pandemic still here, and winter closing in, she expects to see even more people come through the door.
Not only does the center work to meet the basic needs of their clients, such as food shelter and clothing, but the organization also provides avenues for clients to look for work and seek healthcare referrals. The center also helps clients find work and transportation with the end-goal for the client to leave the facility with a job, housing and the support structure to succeed.
“C. Carter Crane has been here for a long time,” McKinley said. “We want to stay here. We want to keep doing what we’re doing and improve our services, but to do that we have to grow and we’re going to have to find a facility to support that growth.”
Monetary donations may be sent to C. Carter Crane P.O. Box 926 Lawton, Oklahoma 73502. Or to donate, volunteer, get questions answered or to receive assistance, call the shelter at 353-6592 or 248-0936.