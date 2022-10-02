Fire

FLETCHER — A Friday morning fire took an unoccupied home and vehicle but led to no injuries or loss of life.

Fire crews were called out shortly after 10:45 a.m. Friday to the fire just west of Northeast 180th Street and King Road, said Alana Pack, deputy director for Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

