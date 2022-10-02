FLETCHER — A Friday morning fire took an unoccupied home and vehicle but led to no injuries or loss of life.
Fire crews were called out shortly after 10:45 a.m. Friday to the fire just west of Northeast 180th Street and King Road, said Alana Pack, deputy director for Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved vehicle and structure threatening to spread into surrounding trees and brush,” she said.
The fire was contained to the structure by 11:20 a.m. and all responding agencies were released from the scene by 2:30 p.m., Pack said. Fletcher firefighters were to maintain observation of potential hot spots through the weekend.
Firefighters from Fletcher, Sterling, Elgin, Cox’s Store and Cyril responded. Kirks EMS, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and emergency management assisted.
“The structure was confirmed to be unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported,” Pack said. “One animal was rescued from the structure by fire personnel and turned over to a neighbor.”
In total, one unoccupied manufactured home, one outbuilding, and one vehicle were destroyed, according to Pack.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
