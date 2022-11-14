Home mail thefts cause concern for northeast Lawton neighborhood

Mail thefts have been plaguing a northeast Lawton neighborhood.
And with the upcoming holidays, you can be sure it’s going to increase in the area.
Joann Celedon said the Turtle Creek Addition has been struck. On Nov. 2, her across-the-street neighbor had her flag up on her mailbox. The box door was open and had been emptied of its outgoing mail that included a check for a utility bill, she said. After speaking with the postman, she said, it hadn’t been picked up through proper channels.
“All her mail was taken,” she said. “Now she has a check in somebody else’s hand. … Fortunately, she was able to stop payment.”
Celedon said the post office has told the woman and others in the neighborhood who have lost their mail to first file a police report. One of the key things for investigators is if there is video or witness evidence that can show what happened.
On Nov. 8, Celedon said a large pile of mail was found dumped on Northeast Bob White Road. The envelopes, addressed from throughout Comanche County, still contained bills, however, outgoing checks were removed, she said.
“I contacted these individuals; many didn’t even know they’d been stolen,” she said. “Many would never know their mail won’t reach its destination.”
Word has been spread throughout the neighborhood to keep a watch on each other’s mailboxes, Celedon said. With the holidays coming up, there also will be the expected tactics of “porch thieves” who take packages left at homes. She wants investigators to take it seriously, especially with the culprit(s) in her neighborhood.
“It is this team or individual targeting these homes,” she said. “We’ve got to get him.”
Mail thefts of incoming and outgoing mail are investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).
Paul D. Ecker, from the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, declined to comment regarding information related to any specific ongoing investigations. But, it is a prevalent problem this time of year, he said.
“Regarding any specifics of cases involving mail theft, I can’t discuss ongoing investigations,” he said. “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service provides investigative attention to every report of mail theft and works closely with law enforcement agencies and prosecutors at federal and state levels to identify, apprehend and prosecute offenders.”
Ecker said mail theft is something to take seriously. It actually is a federal crime.
“Theft of even a single piece of mail can result in five years imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines.”
There are always thieves who will target the mail. Postal inspectors are missioned to investigate these crimes. According to the USPIS, these investigations result in arrests of thousands of mail and package thieves each year.
In 2018, almost 2,500 suspects were arrested and charged for theft of mail and packages, according to the USPIS.
According to data compiled by C&R Research, 36 percent of Americans have had at least one package stolen and 56 percent know someone who has had a package stolen.
Losses are charted by the USPIS to identify problem areas and assist inspectors in tracking down thieves. Ecker said it’s a problem. He said there are ways you can avoid the threat, however.
“But while mail thefts can occur, most can be prevented,” he said.
Ecker said its best to hand the mail to a postal employee or visit the post office lobby and deposit the mail directly into the receptacle inside.
Relying on your home isn’t the best move, according to Ecker.
“We also remind customers to not place outgoing mail inside of a residential mailbox, and to instead hand it to a carrier or take it to the Post Office,” he said. “Remember to pick up mail promptly after delivery, and if you’re away from your home, have the mail held at the Post Office or have someone pick the mail up for you.”