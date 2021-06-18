Trial began Thursday for a Lawton man accused of a violent 2018 home invasion. He also has a pending first-degree murder trial awaiting in the near future.
David Flores Villanueva, 40, of Lawton, is in trial in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders for the charge of first-degree burglary.
During Thursday’s opening arguments, Villanueva’s lawyer, Al Hoch attempted to put the day’s first witness, the alleged victim, on a trial of her own. He also placed the incident on the shoulders of Virginia Tachaco Flores for becoming angry at a perceived breach of trust.
“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” he said, “and that’s what this case is about.”
Amanda Tamez took the stand as the first witness called by Special Prosecutor Cotton County Assistant District Attorney David Whaley.
Hoch noted she had made over a dozen police reports over the previous six weeks before the March 2, 2018, incident at her home at 2513 SW J. He claimed Tamez would use the filed reports of her vehicle being taken as a way of getting back at people and that she’d habitually rescinded allegations.
“She’s a woman who lies to get her way and when she doesn’t get her way, she lies to the court to get her way.”
Tamez told Whaley that she’d let Flores and her boyfriend, Travis Morgan move in. She said she’d let them stay just under two months. On the morning of the incident, she said she’d learned Flores and Morgan were broken up.
A knock at the door caused Flores to ask who it was. She said Villanueva, whom she’d met before when he’d visited the home, replied: “You know who it is.” She said she did after she looked out the window to see him with something wooden over his shoulder, Villanueva’s white Ford Expedition was in the driveway behind her vehicle.
Tamez said the door was pushed in and Flores came inside and began hitting her as Villanueva and an unidentified man, both dressed in black and wearing half-masks went towards Morgan’s room.
“That’s when Gina (Flores) started hitting me,” she said.
Tamez said Flores struck her face repeatedly and said she’d stolen $2,000 from her disability check. Tamez denied the claim. When she pulled her iPhone out to call police, she said the third man said, “Don’t do that” and put the barrel of a gun to her head before taking the phone.
Tamez said she was then doused with pepper spray and more punches from Flores and when she braced and covered herself by the back door, Villanueva struck her in the back with the wooden object. She held up the 21-inch Dead-on hammer with a long, wooden handle that was later collected by police from Villanueva’s truck and said that’s what she’d been struck with. They fled the home.
Taking the also injured Morgan with her, Tamez said she went to the hospital. She later returned to the home with her parents and testified Villanueva continued to pass the home every few minutes. She called police and Sgt. Patrick Bellamy responded. He testified to seeing Villanueva pass by and, after Tamez said, “That’s him,” he dropped in and pulled the vehicle over. Villanueva and another man were stopped and she was brought there where she identified Villanueva. The other man was arrested for separate warrants.
When asked if the man who hit her was in court, Tamez pointed to Villanueva at the defense table. She said that, even though he’d cut his hair and gained weight, she knew who he was.
During cross-examination, Hoch put Tamez under the microscope. He cited the multiple police reports she’d filed and suggested she’d used her vehicle as a “smoker rod” or a car traded for short-time use for methamphetamine. She denied knowing what he meant and said she’d not done that. He then responded that her ex-boyfriend who had taken the vehicle all those times was a meth dealer.
“You don’t know anything about that, do you?” Hoch asked.
Tamez responded with a hesitating “No.”
Hoch cited what he called conflicting statements.
“My story has not changed much, sir,” she responded.
Hoch argued that because Flores had been living at the home she had a right to be at the property and to bring others with her. He offered an alternate reason for the assault, he said, was committed by Flores. It was all about Morgan, he claimed.
“You don’t remember him coming out of the bedroom in his underwear … and her hitting you then?” he asked.
“That never happened,” was her response.
Hoch continued to push Tamez.
“She was mad you were having sex with her just broke up boyfriend and attacked you,” he continued.
“Ew,” Tamez replied.
The alleged victim wasn’t the only part of the prosecution Hoch continued to battle. He alleged evidence collected from Villanueva’s SUV was tainted due to an illegal search. Lawton Police Sgt. Adam Rowland testified to doing a visual inventory of the vehicle before getting it to the impound and secured until a search warrant was achieved. Hoch attempted to get Rowland to say he’d opened the glove compartment and gone through the SUV but the officer refused to admit anything but following investigative protocol.
Hoch would continue to object at each introduction of evidence from the search by Whaley and was overruled by Meaders. However, several instances where witnesses attempted to testify to others’ statements were sustained and questioning was redirected by the prosecutor.
Flores is slated for a non-jury trial for first-degree burglary before District Judge Emmit Tayloe at 9:15 a.m. July 22, records indicate. Whaley is prosecuting the case and she is being represented by Lawrence Corrales.
Villanueva has another pending case for first-degree murder after he bonded out on $50,000 for the burglary case. He is accused of stabbing Shaun Loud in May 2020. He was arrested in Duncan following a short manhunt.
