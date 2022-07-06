Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), The Salvation Army, City of Tulsa as well as several other local utilities are uniting in an annual effort to help area residents to pay their utility bills.
During this Home Energy Aid Month, they now ask for your donation to help.
With summer temperatures on the rise, many Oklahomans need short-term financial assistance, especially in times of increased economic pressure. PSO’s Light A Life program was established as a way to help.
“Every year, our customers show compassion and generously assist those who are facing short-term financial hardship,” PSO Vice President of External Affairs Tiffini Jackson said in a release. “They understand the importance of helping their neighbors during hard times and with PSO matching donations this month, it’s a great time to donate. PSO pays administrative fees so 100 percent of your donation goes directly to individuals and families in need.”
All donations are tax-deductible. Donations may be made by checking the Light a Light box on the monthly utility bill stub (for customers paying by mail) or online through the Light a Life page on the PSO website. Another way is to pay directly to The Salvation Army at www.salarmytulsa.org.