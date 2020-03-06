If you’re interested in designing and decorating your indoor or outdoor space, the 2020 Home and Garden Show will provide information from Mar. 20-22 at the Great Plains Coliseum.
“We want to get as much information about outdoor and indoor living as possible in one location,” Steve Taylor, the Home and Garden Show coordinator, said. “It is about idea generation.”
One of the vendors, Boulder Design, will provide information about decorative rocks.
“If you’ve been stuck with ideas, you might find something new or trendy for indoor or outdoor design at the Home and Garden Show,” Taylor said.
This will be the 56th year of the show.