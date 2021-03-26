Despite a pandemic and historic snowfall that delayed production and rehearsals, the nation’s longest-running annual Easter passion play goes into full swing this weekend.
The 96th annual Prince of Peace Easter Pageant is set to begin 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Holy City of the Wichitas. The production is free to the public with guests watching and participating from “Audience Hill.”
This will mark the pageant’s 96th anniversary, an event that did not seem likely to happen since its postponement announcement in March 2020 and later single performance in October 2020.
“This is my 54th year in the play and not doing the play would be heartbreaking,” long-time pageant director Allan Corrales said. “It’s so important not only to the community but to the Holy City also. The donations help maintain the buildings and keep this place going.”
During the fall, the Holy City was in dire need of financial assistance, Corrales said. Due to the pandemic and the belief the city was federally funded because it was on federal land, donations drastically declined. However, a campaign to raise money and keep the city gates open rescued the site from the “danger zone.” Now, with a full pageant schedule, Corrales and city board members hope the pageant will bring in enough funds to keep the city open for the foreseeable future.
The cast and crew has spent about six weeks rehearsing and preparing for the two shows, battling wintry weather and COVID-19 related deaths of several long-time members of the production crew, Corrales said. This year, Corrales and the volunteers are dedicating both shows to Rhonda Anderson, Jerry Brammer, Orvella G. “Cookie” Littlefield and Danny Griego.
Anderson rode horses in the Easter Pageant along with her husband Jim for many years. They found some special fabric called Liquid Gold and shipped it to The Holy City for the resurrected Jesus’ costume. The fabric has been used since 1993.
Littlefield served as a volunteer for 41 years with the Holy City of the Wichita’s and was an integral part of their annual Easter Pageant.
Brammer loved The Holy City and got involved when he retired and moved back to Lawton. He served on the pageant’s board for many years as the treasurer, but most cast members will remember him from the cast appreciation picnics. He arranged the main courses and helped serve food.
While audiences can expect the same great production they have come to expect over the years, Corrales said this year’s show will have a huge surprise addition he is sure audiences will love.
“I can’t go into detail because we want it to be a surprise,” Corrales said. “But it includes audience participation and more lights. I think the audience will love it and I can’t wait for them to see it.”
Even with the first show of the season set to start Saturday, Corrales said he is still looking for more cast members. All the speaking parts are taken, but anyone who wants to join can show up, get in a costume and be a part of the longest running Easter pageant in the nation, he said.