The Holy City of the Wichitas, in partnership with First Baptist Church of Walters, will host its 95th presentation of the 1949 ‘Prince of Peace’ film via live stream tonight.
The film can be viewed through fbcwalters.com at 7 p.m.
The Holy City would typically be hosting its annual Easter Pageant, but it has been canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The original film, “The Lawton Story,” first showed on April 1, 1949, to an audience that featured then-Gov. Roy J. Turner and various celebrities in Lawton. The next scheduled major showing was just before dawn on April 17 that year in New York City’s annual Easter Sunrise Service at Central Park.
“In this troubled time, we will pray for all of you and look forward to reopening our historic site soon,” volunteers Paul and Anne Frable said in a press release.