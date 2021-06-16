An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 25-year-old Hollis woman for allegations she was high on methamphetamine when she was in a three-vehicle crash in northwest Lawton that killed her 8-month-old son in May.
The Comanche County District Court issued the warrant for the arrest of Kiah Myesha Bell for felony charges of first-degree manslaughter and child endangerment by driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to use a child restraint and for failure to maintain insurance, records indicate. The manslaughter charge is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Bell is accused of being high on meth on May 4 when she ran a red light at high speed and crashed into two vehicles causing her son, Easton Nash, to hurtle unrestrained from her Kia Sport into the intersection of Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway, according the charges. There was also a 2-year-old boy and 1-month-old boy in the vehicle.
When Bell drove into the intersection, the Kia was struck on the driver side by a Ford Mustang and spun into the path of a Honda CRV. According to the warrant affidavit, Easton was ejected through the sunroof and came to rest in the roadway. He was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with life-threatening injuries. He died from blunt force trauma on May 6.
Investigators said Easton’s car seat was unsecured and the child harness unfastened. Investigators determined Bell was driving just under 61 mph in the 45 mph zone at the time of the wreck, the affidavit states.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab found Bell was under the influence at the time of the collision, according to the affidavit.
Bell’s cash warrant bond was set at $800,000.