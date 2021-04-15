HOLLIS — Three Hollis teens are in the hospital following a Tuesday night wreck in Harmon County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A 16-year-old girl was driving a Ford F150 pickup traveling northbound on the rain-slicked Harmon County North Road 1700 shortly before 9 p.m. when the truck went off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and over corrected, Trooper Josh Tinsley reported. The truck then went off the left side of the road, struck a fence and overturned 1 ¾-time before coming to rest on the driver’s side, 1 ½-mile north of Hollis.
The driver, who was ejected, was admitted to Harmon Memorial Hospital in Hollis in good condition with internal trunk injuries. A 17-year-old male passenger, also of Hollis and also ejected, was admitted to Harmon Memorial in good condition with lower extremity and internal trunk injuries. A 15-year-old Hollis girl was also admitted to Harmon Memorial and later transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries. According to the report, neither the driver nor the male passenger was wearing seatbelts
The OHP doesn’t identify minors involved in a were.
Tinsley reported the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.