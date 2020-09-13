ERICK — A Hollis man was one of two people killed in a Beckham County wreck Thursday caused by another driver failing to stop at a stop sign.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Ricky Dowayne Thompkins, 56, was dead at the scene from a head injury.
Thompkins was riding in a Mercedes driven by Jimmy Darrell Brandon that was traveling northbound on Oklahoma 30 Thursday morning when the car failed to stop at a stop sign at the Interstate 40 business loop. The vehicle continued into a road sign and then head on into a tree. The accident occured two miles west of Erick, Trooper Matthew Hoffman reported.
Brandon, 58, of Shamrock, Texas, also died at the scene from a head injury, according to the report. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.
The condition of the driver remains under investigation. Both men were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.