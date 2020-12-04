Shop local and shop small this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon with the Lawton Farmers Market vendors. Locally made crafters and artisans will have candles, soap, hand sewn and crocheted items, holiday baked goods and more to choose from, plus locally grown produce and locally raised meat, eggs and other food items. The farmers market is located inside the Cameron University Animal Sciences Building, Southwest 38th Street and Elsie Hamm Drive. Masks are mandatory at the market.
