The pre-Christmas holiday spirit kicked into gear Saturday morning at Elmer Thomas Park.
Several volunteer groups pitched in to set up the “Holiday in the Park” lights display. The Lawton Chamber of Commerce puts on the months-long event every holiday season. This year, festivities kick off on Nov. 19, with a special costume contest and opening parade.
Over 100 volunteers came out to the park early in the morning to get the work started. Groups from all over the community spread themselves throughout the park in teams and worked together to put up displays of varying sizes and string lights around all the trees and buildings.
Some volunteers were local members of the United States Armed Forces including the Army and Marines. Army Pvt. Christian Ku spoke gave a little information about why he and his fellow public servants decided to come out and help with the project.
“We had asked our sergeant if there were any volunteer opportunities around,” Ku said. “It’s a good way to open up your hearts and care for other people. Helping out others is a really good thing and more people need to be doing it.”
Another member of the entourage, Pvt. 1st Class Marecil Harris was there representing the Marines and said that even though being in the military can sometimes make him feel like he has more responsibility to serve, his desire to help long predates his enlistment.
“I kinda feel that in a way but it was really always there before,” He said. “Volunteering gives you the chance to meet new people, do some fun stuff, and get that satisfaction from seeing the end product.”
The Holiday in the Park celebration is one of the most beloved traditions in Lawton and attracts big crowds from all over the state. The Chamber of Commerce’s goal is to raise its attendance numbers even higher this holiday season. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m., Nov. 19 with the parade.