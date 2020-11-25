With a simple flip of a switch, Holiday in the Park and the giant Christmas tree will glow, albeit without the fanfare and celebrations of years past.
Melinda Kukurich-Grady, Holiday in the Park chair, said crews will light the park around 6:30 p.m. today. She said Lawtonians will still get to experience the same Holiday in the Park as before, but rather than the annual parade followed by the mayor turning on the lights, this year because of COVID-19, one of her volunteers will plug in the lights and walk away.
“It hurts,” Kukurich-Grady said. “I’ve been doing this for so long and without the parade and the celebration, it just hurts me to my soul.”
Prior to the Grinch, aka COVID-19, the lighting of the Christmas tree by a city official, usually the mayor, would be preceded by an extravagant parade featuring marching bands, floats and of course Santa Claus. This year, the Holiday in the Park committee made the decision to forego the parade amid a spike in virus cases but maintain the lights and tree.
“We appreciate the foresight and leadership of the Holiday in the Park Committee in regard to making the very difficult decision of canceling the Christmas parade,” Lawton Mayor Stan Booker said. “Although I was greatly looking forward to lighting the tree as this event kicks off the wonderful holiday season for our community, it is important that we take every precaution we can to limit large gatherings in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19. During this giving season, we must remain vigilant in working to protect our friends, families and neighbors.”
Kukurich-Grady said even with the parade and celebration gone, her three city employee volunteers still worked hard to give the community the same Christmas display as they have become accustomed to. She said volunteers worked evenings and weekends for over a month rigging up displays and lights. She said the committee even added an additional $15,000 in lights and accessories, including a new pavilion with another Christmas tree.
“We want to keep things as normal as possible,” said Kukurich-Grady. “We encourage everyone to drive or walk through and enjoy the experience but also keep COVID-19 in mind.”
Holiday in the Park will run from dusk till dawn through Dec. 31.