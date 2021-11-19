Lawton’s new and expanded version of Holiday in the Park opens Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park.
The events of the day will kick off with the 5k “Frost Your Fanny” Glow run at 5:30 p.m. The holiday parade will immediately follow the run. The parade will begin on 2nd and C, and end at the park.
This will be the first year that Holiday in the Park will be presented under the auspices of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Chelsea Rogers, the Chamber’s Convention and Visitors Bureau Office manager, said set up is all but finished at Elmer Thomas.
“We’re all excited,” Rogers said. “We can’t wait to see this thing come to fruition.”
After the parade, the Christmas tree at the center of the park will be lit, and Holiday in the Park will officially begin. Cameron University’s Concert Band will hold a Christmas concert at the Elmer Thomas Park Amphitheater.
There will be several attractions in the park Saturday, including food trucks and the Snyder Family Petting Zoo. On the Eastern side of the park, the Holiday House and Ice Skating rink will also officially open.
Several events will take place in conjunction with Holiday in the Park on various days throughout the rest of the year. For a full schedule of events happening this holiday season, visit the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce website and view the event calendar. For more information, contact the Chamber at 355-3541.