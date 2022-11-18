Weeks of preparation will be spotlighted Saturday when Holiday in the Park opens for the season.
The annual display of lights, displays and activities is set up on the east end of Elmer Thomas Park, accessible at Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Ferris through Jan. 1.
Volunteers, organized by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, have spent weeks setting up displays, stringing lights on anything that doesn’t move, tidying up the grounds, and ensuring that the center pieces — including this year’s new Ferris wheel and carousel — are ready for visitors when the lights get officially switched on at the conclusion of Saturday’s parade.
Events will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Frost Ya Fanny 5K and 1 mile Glow Fun Walk, a chance for some exercise or show off some of your holiday glamour — or maybe both. Registration begins at 4 p.m. at the Holiday House, with a registration cost of $25 for those age 12 and older and $20 for those under age 12. The route will be the same one the parade will use, said Chamber President Krista Ratliff, explaining that participants really enjoyed the route last year because they got to run under the watchful eyes of residents who showed up early for the parade. Awards will be given for the largest team in costume and the most spirited-dressed runner, so plan accordingly.
The parade, with its theme of Beloved Christmas Movies, follows on the heels of the Frost Ya Fanny, concluding in the park for an official ceremony to light the display. The parade will begin at Southwest C Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street, traveling north on Second Street and turning on Northwest Ferris, then entering the park.
As for the park itself, there is a lot of new in the 2022 Holiday in the Park, Ratliff said, starting with the Ferris wheel erected along Northwest 6th Street within the park and clearly visible for anyone passing by. At its foot is another feature, a carousel.
Displays and lights now circle through the park, decorating both sides of Northwest 3rd and Northwest 6th streets as the route circles through the park and back to Northwest Ferris Avenue. That’s possible because Holiday in the Park added about 80 new displays this year, Ratliff said. Other new additions include three lighted Christmas trees and lighted orbs (located near the Holiday House) whose colors can be changed. It’s part of a stepping stone area that also will change colors as people step on them.
Traditional offerings also are back this year, including what Ratliff said is still the longest holiday-themed lighted pedestrian walkway in Oklahoma. The popular Snider Petting Zoo will provide its exotic pets every weekend this year, while Central Baptist Church will perform its Living Nativity from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16-18. And, the popular ice skating rink is back, but twice the size it was last year. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Holiday House, where tickets and refreshments are sold and which functions as “event central”, will be open every night this year: 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at its location on Northwest 3rd Street. Family-friendly events are planned throughout the display time, such as visits with Santa, holiday movies and Christmas crafts.
While there are fees for many activities, the displays are available free of charge, although chamber members will accept donations to help defray costs.