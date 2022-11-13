A Ferris wheel that will provide a grand overview of Lawton, stepping stones that change color and lighted Christmas trees are among the new attractions waiting for visitors at Holiday in the Park.
And, more displays and lights. A LOT more.
Lawton’s annual tribute to the holiday season opens Saturday, starting with the Frost Your Fanny fun run at 5:30 p.m. and a Christmas parade following, before participants gather in Elmer Thomas Park to turn on the lights for a display that will light up the park nightly through Jan. 1. It’s a community tradition that dates back years, and this year’s display will be bigger and better than ever, said Lawton Fort Sill Chamber President Krista Ratliff, of a concentrated effort the chamber has made each year to expand displays, lights, entertainment and activities to make Lawton’s holiday-themed display the best in the state.
Biggest and brightest isn’t just talk: Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, chairman of Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, has said he wants Holiday in the Park to officially have the title as the best in Oklahoma.
That’s why the chamber of commerce — which took over the event in 2021 after its private board ceded the responsibility — has been determined to add to the display each year. That’s been possible with an agreement with the City of Lawton to expand the park’s electrical infrastructure so it can support new lights, displays and activities. This year, both sides of Northwest 6th Street have new electrical infrastructure, meaning Holiday in the Park now circles through Elmer Thomas Park (next year’s plans are to add lights along Northwest Ferris, Ratliff said).
Drivers still will enter the Northwest 3rd Street entrance, then catch the junction with Northwest 6th Street to circle around and exit the park on Northwest 6th Street, passing lights and displays the entire route.
That’s part of the “new” in 2022: 80 more displays to expand what is already there. Other things have been added and Ratliff is especially pleased with the Ferris wheel, which was formally unveiled Friday but which really gave itself away earlier in the week as pieces began to be assembled. The Ferris wheel is near another new attraction: an old-fashioned carousel.
Ratliff admits Holiday in the Park is a huge undertaking, for the chamber as its coordinator and for the volunteers who put it together in time for opening weekend. She said she knew the size of the task, which is why she didn’t immediately say yes the first or second time the former volunteer board asked the chamber to take over. Ratliff, the mother of young children, changed her mind when she looked at the display and compared it to other holiday displays in the state.
“There is no reason Lawton can’t have an amazing display,” she said about what changed her mind about assuming responsibility.
That first year, the chamber had eight weeks to pull the display together before opening night. Volunteers helped, but not as many as needed. That was different this year, she said, explaining 300 volunteers showed up to accomplish the most visible work associated with Holiday in the Park: putting up the displays and lights. More organizations are involved; in fact, volunteer groups who man the display have completely filled all the available time slots.
There have been a few hiccups: Elmer Thomas Park’s most notorious residents — prairie dogs — got carried away with their chewing, damaging 27 displays that had to be replaced. But workers prevailed and Holiday in the Park will be ready for opening night.
Additions include three new lighted Christmas trees, 30 feet, 17 feet and 15 feet in height, and lighted orbs whose colors can be changed. It’s part of a stepping stone area that also will change colors as people — not just children, Ratliff said, with a smile — step on them. The areas are near the lighted pedestrian walkway, still the longest holiday-themed walkway in the state.
The carousel and Ferris wheel will be available to ride Wednesday through Sunday throughout the six-week display, at $10 per ride. The popular Snider Petting Zoo, available on a limited basis, will be open every weekend this year, for $8.
Central Baptist Church will offer its Living Nativity from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16-18. Hayrides will be available. The ice skating rink, twice the size it was last year, will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and local skaters are planning hockey games every Saturday.
Holiday House, where tickets and refreshments are sold and which functions as “event central”, will be open every night this year: 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. And, family-friendly events are planned throughout the display time, such as visits with Santa, holiday movies and Christmas crafts.
Ratliff said Holiday in the Park was designed to gather residents together.
“You see faces,” she said, of displays and activities intended to celebrate the diversity of the community and its many cultures.