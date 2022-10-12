It takes a lot of work to transform a sedate setting into the blaze of color that is Holiday in the Park.
And, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce needs your help this weekend to do it.
The chamber coordinates Holiday in the Park, a Christmas-themed display on the east end of Elmer Thomas Park, at Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue. The display, which opens Nov. 19, boasts lights of all colors, holiday displays, a huge Christmas tree, an ice skating rink, a decorated pavilion and Holiday House that serves as a center for holiday activities, and a lighted walkway, among other attractions.
But none of it is possible without labor and that’s where the general public comes into the picture.
The chamber is searching for volunteers to help erect the displays and lights during work sessions scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday and Sunday, although Sunday’s session is being played by ear because rain is forecast, said Stacy Reyna, Chamber Visitors Bureau projects coordinator.
Reyna said Saturday will be the first work session for the 2022 display. Volunteers are needed for efforts such as setting up displays, which are metal pieces wrapped in lights. Workers will putt T-posts into the ground and fasten displays to them, then wrap them with lights. Volunteers also will wrap lights around trees, focusing on routes in the park were vehicles will pass. Other work areas will include the 30-foot lighted pedestrian tunnel, which will be rainbow-themed this year, Reyna said.
Do volunteers need any particular skill sets?
“Anybody who’s OK to walk for a long period. We’ll be there from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and that’s a lot of standing and walking around,” she said, adding Arvest Bank will provide a free hot dog lunch to volunteers.
There’s no such thing as too many volunteers: Holiday in the Park will have 65 displays this year, as the chamber of commerce works to expand the offerings. Reyna said completion of the display is expected to take a while, even if the weather cooperates Sunday. A work session already has been scheduled Nov. 6 to erect the ice skating rink.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said, of the effort to create Holiday in the Park.
Volunteers may sign up for duty through the site signupgenius.com, available through the chamber’s web site: lawtonfortsillchamber.com/visitlawton/volunteer. Information also is available by calling the chamber at 581-3541. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves if they have them; work tools will be provided.