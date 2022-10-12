Volunteering to light up the park

A snowman finds a good spot to rest last year as volunteers began decorating Elmer Thomas Park for Holiday in the Park. Volunteers will descend on the park on Saturday to begin putting up the 2022 display.

 File photo

It takes a lot of work to transform a sedate setting into the blaze of color that is Holiday in the Park.

And, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce needs your help this weekend to do it.

