Love is on lockdown at Holiday in the Park.
You’ve heard of “locks of love.”
Well, it’s not that but it is pretty cool.
On Saturday, members of the City of Lawton Parks & Recreation team installed a new piece along the eastern sidewalk of Elmer Thomas Park near all the Holiday in the Park activity areas. Sponsored by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, the new LOVE display spells out the real spirit of the season.
Modeled after the Pont des Arts in Paris, France, the four-piece installation features each letter painted in bright colors of yellow, red, green and blue spelling out each letter: L-O-V-E. Inside each letter’s border is a wire-screen.
The installation was created by students at the Great Plains Technology Center.
According to a statement from the chamber, people are invited and encouraged to bring a padlock and hook it into the display with loved ones to symbolize being “locked in love.”
The Pont des Arts or Passerelle des Arts was a pedestrian bridge in Paris which crosses the River Seine. Since late 2008, people began attaching padlocks with their first names written or engraved on them to the railing or the grate on the side of the bridge, then throwing the key into the Seine river below, as a romantic gesture representing a couple’s committed love.
The chamber placed the first lock in the center of the red “O” shaped like a heart to symbolize love for the Lawton-Fort Sill community, according to the statement.
Anybody can place a lock to show their love. The chamber encourages Lawton residents to shop local businesses when making purchases to share your love with the community.