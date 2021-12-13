If you’re looking harmonize with the holidays, then the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus is joining up with the Lawton Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines to do the trick.
The two vocal ensembles will team up to sing favorite Christmas carols at 7 p.m. Friday, at First Presbyterian Church, 1302 SW A, for what is being called “Holiday Harmony.”
Pride singer Neil West said the show will be a little over an hour and will feature songs for everyone this holiday season. All will be in the pairing's perfect style.
“We'll sing both secular and sacred pieces in our own barbershop style,” he said.
There’s no admission cost to attend the show. West said patrons are asked to bring an unwrapped present to donate to DHS to help provide Christmas gifts for children in foster care. Financial contributions are also accepted happily, he said.
West said he’d called his “dear friend, Sheryll Mather at DHS," and asked her what anybody was doing to get gifts for the kiddos. She told him the agency wasn't allowed to hold fundraisers or go out and solicit for donations this year.
“Well, that's all we needed to hear,” he said. “We're going to help give those kids a wonderful Christmas, and that's that!”
Planning for the event began before Halloween. West said it came from one event falling through. It’s got a great energy behind it.
“We came up with the idea to sing Christmas carols back in September when we realized we couldn't put the big ‘Barbershop Goes to Washington’ show on in October without compromising the integrity of the show,” he said. “So, we continued to sing, and chose to focus on our favorite music, ‘Holiday Harmony.’”
West said the location for the show is going to offer a heightened experience for its audience.
“First Presbyterian is an ideal choice because it's large, yet intimate, the acoustics are amazing, and the church is so beautifully decorated that you can't help but get into the spirit of Christmas,” he said.
Southwest Pride is under the direction of Joel Blomgren and William “Bill” Penn, and joined by directors Angie Mack and Lacy West of the Lawton Harmony Chorus.
West said both groups are “thrilled to be singing before a live audience again.” You need music to celebrate the most joyous time of the year.
“The COVID-19 shutdown was devastating, but after almost a full year, we started to sing socially distanced because we missed it so much,” he said. “We're both a bit smaller these days, but the sound quality is pretty terrific.”