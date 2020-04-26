Driving in the wrong lane and an ill-timed dance of the “Hokey Pokey” led to a man being tossed into the pokey.
Lawton Police Sgt. Tanner Josey reported being sent around 9 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Southeast 45th Street and Lee Boulevard regarding a possibly intoxicated man suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run accident near Southwest 6th Street and Lee Boulevard. The driver was identified as having driven eastbound in the westbound lanes from the intersection before striking the center median and crossing back into the proper lane of travel before striking the concrete median.
The man was found by police dancing outside his vehicle in a vacant parking lot at the southwest corner of Southeast 45th Street and Lee Boulevard. According to the report, he had an unloaded pistol in his waistband.
Josey said he tried to conduct the field sobriety test on the man but was unsuccessful. According to the report, the officer said the man had “extremely constricted pupils with bloodshot eyes.” During the walk and turn phase of the test, Josey said the man began to dance the “Hokey Pokey” and the test was stopped. Josey reported the man’s tongue had a white film and raised taste buds. When asked if he’d taken any illegal drugs the man said he “smoke (sic) pot last night.”
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. The report states that a baggy full of marijuana was found during inventory of the man’s vehicle. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Three vials of his blood were drawn for testing for drugs, the report states.