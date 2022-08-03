OKLAHOMA CITY – Joy Hofmeister, candidate for governor, will spend the day in Lawton Thursday as part of her Hometown Tour.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Joy Hofmeister, candidate for governor, will spend the day in Lawton Thursday as part of her Hometown Tour.
The public is invited to meet Hofmeister at the following locations:
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Atlanta Bread Company, No. 2 North Sheridan.
• 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Women United For Action, First Christian Church, 701 SW D.
• 3:30–4:30 p.m. – Educators Exclusive: Meet & Greet, Bison Room of Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd.
• 5–5:30 p.m. – Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
“As I’ve traveled the state, I’ve heard some common priorities: Oklahomans want excellent schools, access to quality and affordable healthcare, and a 21st century infrastructure. Everywhere I go I feel the energy. People from across the political spectrum are joining our campaign, even those who have never voted before. I’m ready to work for all Oklahomans because I know that together, we can make a better future for all of us,” Hofmeister said in a statement.
Between public stops in town, Hofmeister will attend private meetings with business executives and tribal members. Patty Neuwirth, Lawton Hometown Host, has made arrangements for the day’s activities.
“It’s my honor to host Joy in my hometown of Lawton. I trust her to restore our values, support our kids and do what’s right. I’m proud to vote for her as our next governor,” Neuwirth said in a press release.