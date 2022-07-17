Oklahoma educators will be dealing with problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic for years, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said.
Hofmeister was in Lawton on Wednesday to help launch EngageOK, a day-long training session for teachers that was held at Lawton High School. The sessions are set across the state this month to provide required training in a format easier for teachers to attend.
Hofmeister, addressing teachers at the opening session, pointed to an array of problems students still are dealing with after attending school virtually, ranging from educational loss to mental health issues stemming from isolation imposed by responses to the pandemic. She said while issues arose, “Oklahoma educators stepped up,” crediting teachers for responding “in a way that makes others take notice.”
In an interview, Hofmeister reiterated that educators expect to be dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic for years to come. She indicated the loss of education time is important, but so was the social isolation that kept students away from peers and helped increase an atmosphere of increased abuse among students who didn’t have the safety net that daily school attendance provides.
She said the way to help balance out those continuing problems is to focus on students as they return to traditional classroom settings and schools populated with people, noting adults need “to meet kids where they are.”
That means focusing attention on educational deficiencies, but also increasing socialization opportunities while providing even more training to help teachers spot problems that may not be obvious (Oklahoma educators already receive such training, she said). That’s why decisions such as funding salaries to put more counselors in schools was important, as is increasing student support teams.
That means the State Department of Education and school districts will continue recruitment efforts.
“There’s a shortage of teachers and substitute teachers,” she said.
Hofmeister also addressed a problem that is on the minds of almost everyone with children or associated with education: School shootings.
Hofmeister said Oklahoma’s education system already has a head start in that arena, explaining that three years ago, she successfully applied for federal grants to fund a training system for educators to help them identify problems among students before they get out of hand. She said the 2022-2023 school year will be the fourth one for what she calls a “layered system,” one that already was addressing problems before Gov. Kevin Stitt signed his executive order last month mandating training for law enforcement and others.
Among other things, Oklahoma’s system includes a phone app that can tie almost everyone in school with a cellphone to law enforcement and other emergency responders in the case of an emergency of any kind, not just shootings or attacks. The system ensures law enforcement has the most up-to-date blueprints for a school facility, for example.