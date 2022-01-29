PAULS VALLEY — A Hobart woman was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition following a late-Friday night head-on crash in Garvin County.
Sierra Gilley, 22, was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in serious condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Gilley was the passenger in a Nissan Altima driven by Tre Caldwell on a Garvin County road shortly before midnight when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided head-on with a Chrysler Town & Country driven by Donal Condrey that was traveling westbound on Oklahoma 19 while going around a curve, according to the report. The vehicles came to rest about 5 miles east of Pauls Valley.
Caldwell, 22, of Stillwell, refused treatment at the scene.
Condrey, 53, of Pauls Valley was first taken to Pauls Valley Hospital and then flown to OU Medical where he, too, was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries, the report states.
Seat belts were in use and airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The wreck was blamed on inattentive driving, according to the report.