HOBART — Separate wrecks in two days have hospitalized Hobart residents in serious condition.
Cherrel L. Davis, 67, was flown to OU Trauma in Oklahoma City on Monday morning in serious condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Davis was driving eastbound on Oklahoma 152 in a GMC Yukon shortly before 11:45 a.m. Monday when she pulled to the shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn, Trooper Kelby Peoples reported. An eastbound Freightliner driven by David Parada struck the GMS on the driver side about 10 miles east of Cordell in Washita County.
Parada, 51, of Woodward, was not treated for injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Peoples cited an unsafe turn as the collision’s cause.
A Sunday morning wreck in Beckham County has a 24-year-old Hobart man hospitalized in critical condition.
Kyle E. Theesen was flown to OU Trauma in Oklahoma City and admitted with internal and external trunk injuries, according to the OHP.
Theesen was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Oklahoma 6 shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday when he went off the asphalt roadway to the right, slid sideways and struck an embankment causing the truck to roll 1¾ times before coming to rest on its driver side, about 8 miles northeast of Carter, Trooper Kendrick Johnson reported.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, the report states.
Johnson reported the wreck remains under investigation.
