HOBART — Hobart will celebrate patriotism Friday and Saturday with an array of family-friendly activities, live music and more.
The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum, along with the Hobart community, will hold its 13th annual “Celebration of Freedom” beginning Friday. Events include a parade, classic car show, poker run, motorcycle show-n-shine competition, live music, veterans spotlight, silent auction, virtual auction, rodeo and more.
From noon to 4 p.m. Friday, the silent auction will be open at the Stanley Building at 300 S. Washington. The auction will benefit programming of the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum. Bidding opportunities continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.
Saturday morning highlights include the Lions Club Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Courthouse Square Pavilion, the golf scramble at Hobart Municipal Golf Course starting at 9 a.m. and the start of the Sidewalk Chalk Contest at 9:50 a.m. at Courthouse Square.
Shopping and food vendors will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Courthouse Square, the museum will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will host a book signing for “Normandy to Nazi Surrender” by Pat Hollis at the Stanley Building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Various children’s activities including pony rides, hayrides, train rides and more will be open starting at 10 a.m. at Courthouse Square. Live entertainment will also be at the Courthouse Square Gazebo from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The classic car show will be at Hovaka Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the motorcycle show-n-shine will be in front of the Museum at 5th and Main from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday afternoon activities include the Celebration of Freedom Poker Run with registration starting at 11 a.m. at Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton. The route will be announced that morning and registration will be available at the event.
The Lil’ Mr. & Miss Pageant starts at noon at the Courthouse Square Gazebo. Registration is available at CelebrationOfFreedom.com or in-person from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. New this year is the Hobart Rider’s Club Chili Contest, kicking off at 2 p.m. at Courthouse Square. The Veterans Spotlight and presentation of the Purple Heart City and County designation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Courthouse Square Pavilion followed by the local talent showcase at Courthouse Square from 4 to 6 p.m.
Evening activities include the parade starting at 6 p.m. featuring the 77th Army Band, the marching band known as “The Pride of Fort Sill,” and the Half Section, a special ceremonial unit responsible for carrying on the traditions of horse-drawn artillery from the era of World War I that was established at Fort Sill in 1963. Enjoy live music with Carly Nash and Band from 7-9 p.m. on the Courthouse Square Stage and the Apache Fire Dance group will perform during the musical intermission at 8 p.m. Completing the evening events is the Hobart Rider’s Club K.P. Ranch Rodeo from 8 to 11 p.m. at 527 N. Jefferson.
For more information regarding Celebration of Freedom and to view a full schedule, visit CelebrationOfFreedom.com.