The hits keep coming for a man police said committed assault and battery to land in jail Thursday night.
Police were booking the man into the City Jail around 7 p.m. for assault and battery when things turned ugly.
According to the report, as the man stepped up to be fingerprinted, he, instead, began punching the correctional officer in the face. The officer responded in kind and when the men went to the floor, another officer handcuffed him.
The man was then helped up and escorted to his cell without further incident, the report states.